APD gives more details on deadly north Austin wreck involving TxDOT truck

A deadly crash involving a TxDOT truck led to the closure of the northbound US 183 flyover to MoPac southbound Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police released more details about a deadly crash involving a Texas Department of Transportation work truck Wednesday on the MoPac/U.S. Highway 183 flyover in north Austin.

APD said the work truck collided with a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup and both vehicles lost control, coming to rest against a concrete wall on the flyover.

APD said the driver of the F-250, who authorities haven’t identified publicly yet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the pickup were injured, and the driver of the TxDOT truck was not hurt.

In a statement Wednesday, TxDOT said it is “working with law enforcement as they determine the cause of the crash and the circumstances involved. We extend our condolences to the family who lost a loved one today.”

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone who knows anything about what happened should call APD’s vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-8544.

APD said this is the 34th deadly crash in Austin this year, and the crashes have resulted in 36 deaths. On this date last year, there were 30 deadly crashes resulting in 32 deaths.