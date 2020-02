AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gas line break in east Austin is causing traffic delays along Springdale Road, according to a tweet from the Austin Police Department.

Police say the break happened at the intersections of Springdale Road with Pecan Brook Drive and Old Manor Road.

Springdale is closed to through traffic at Pecan Brook for utility repair. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/rXm0qkwOr9 — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) February 6, 2020

Officers are at the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area. There is no estimated time when the roadway will be reopened.