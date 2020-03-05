Live Now
Lone Star Conference Basketball Championship

APD closes part of West Oltorf Street for gas leak; Texas Gas on scene for repairs

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have closed part of West Oltorf Street for a gas leak Thursday in south Austin.

In a tweet, APD says Oltorf Street, between Thornton and South Lamar, is closed as crews fix the leak in the 1400 block of West Oltorf. The tweet was sent around noon, and APD said the road would be closed for about an hour and-a-half.

Texas Gas says a third-party contractor working in the area damaged one of their lines. They have crews on scene that’ll be there “into the evening” working on it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss