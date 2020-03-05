APD closes part of West Oltorf Street for gas leak; Texas Gas on scene for repairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say they have closed part of West Oltorf Street for a gas leak Thursday in south Austin.

In a tweet, APD says Oltorf Street, between Thornton and South Lamar, is closed as crews fix the leak in the 1400 block of West Oltorf. The tweet was sent around noon, and APD said the road would be closed for about an hour and-a-half.

Texas Gas says a third-party contractor working in the area damaged one of their lines. They have crews on scene that’ll be there “into the evening” working on it.