Alternating lane closures on I-35 to cause delays through Thursday

Traffic

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin lawmaker hopes to move big rig traffic off I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin drivers can expect delays on Interstate 35 in the coming days due to lane closures in northeast Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday that there will be alternating lane closures along I-35 between Rutherford Lane and U.S. Highway 290.

The closures will begin 8 p.m. Sunday and continue to 5 a.m. Monday morning. They will close again 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Exit 241 heading to Rundberg Lane may also be affected by these closures. Drivers are encouraged to use the U.S. 183 South exit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss