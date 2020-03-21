Alternating lane closures on I-35 to cause delays through Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin drivers can expect delays on Interstate 35 in the coming days due to lane closures in northeast Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday that there will be alternating lane closures along I-35 between Rutherford Lane and U.S. Highway 290.

The closures will begin 8 p.m. Sunday and continue to 5 a.m. Monday morning. They will close again 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Exit 241 heading to Rundberg Lane may also be affected by these closures. Drivers are encouraged to use the U.S. 183 South exit.