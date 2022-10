AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of U.S. Highway 183 southbound are shut down near Oak Knoll Drive in northwest Austin due to a major crash Monday morning.

KXAN’s Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes says traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

She recommends using Parmer Lane, Spicewood Springs Road, 2222 or the CapMetro rail line as alternate routes.

This is a developing story; stick with KXAN for updates.