AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect traffic delays on southbound Interstate 35 on Thursday as Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS respond to a “critical incident” at 51st Street.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 are currently closed, according to ATCEMS.

Austin police say the Koenig eastbound ramp to I-35 is closed. Traffic on U.S. 290 westbound and 51st Street is likely to be affected.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.