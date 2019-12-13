Live Now
Vehicle reportedly rolled over 20-foot guardrail during crash on I-35 SB near Koenig Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department and the Austin Police Department are responding to the scene of a collision in the 6100 block of north I-35 service road southbound near Koenig Lane, where a vehicle reportedly rolled over the guardrail, down 20 feet.

ATCEMS says two ambulances and commander are assigned to the scene, one is transporting a man in his 60s with potentially serious injuries. The other ambulance transported two women in their 60s with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS says crews have cleared the scene.

