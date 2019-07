CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Park police reported traffic has been reduced to one lane at 183A southbound just before Brushy Creek Road due to an engine fire on a CapMetro bus.

Cedar Park PD says there are no injuries, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and drive with caution.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.