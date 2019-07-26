ALERT: Crashes on northbound I-35 in Round Rock affecting traffic

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Round Rock police officer department file

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, Round Rock police reported that two crashes on northbound I-35, south of State Highway 45, had shut down all lanes of northbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Greenlawn Boulevard.

Around 3:25 p.m., Round Rock Police Department reported that one lane had been reopened, but the other two were still closed.

It is unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the crashes.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss