ALERT: Crashes on northbound I-35 in Round Rock affecting traffic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, Round Rock police reported that two crashes on northbound I-35, south of State Highway 45, had shut down all lanes of northbound traffic.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Greenlawn Boulevard.

Around 3:25 p.m., Round Rock Police Department reported that one lane had been reopened, but the other two were still closed.

It is unknown if there are any injuries as a result of the crashes.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.