AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene of a gas line that had been struck by an excavator in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St.

AFD originally said the damage was to a 2-inch gas line, but later reported it was a 6-inch gas line.

At 9:46 a.m., AFD tweeted that traffic in the area was closed in all directions, and some businesses were evacuated. AFD also said people should avoid the area.

At 10 a.m., fire crews were monitoring the gas plume.

AFD provided an update and said there were currently no evacuations necessary but said residents in the area will likely smell the odorant from the gas.