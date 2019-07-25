How would you change Austin roads? Here’s your chance to be heard

AUSTIN (KXAN) ⁠— Drive around Austin and you’ll notice some streets have mini-roundabouts, others have signs that read “Drive Like Your Child Lives Here,” and some have speed-activated warning signs to let you know how fast you’re going.

The measures are tools the City of Austin’s Transportation Department can use to help reduce speed on Austin’s road and improve safety.

As the city continues to grow, ATD leaders say many of the street designs are outdated. Some were built decades ago, and today, there are more people on the road, not just in their cars but on foot and on their bicycles.

That’s why transportation officials are working to create a new Speed Management Program that will become the framework for measures and solutions to help reduce speed.

They’re asking the community for feedback.

They want to know which measures the community prefers for busy neighborhood streets like Bolm and Vargas roads or Barton Hills Drive, and what measures they prefer for congested corridors like Parmer Lane, Burnet Road, Airport Boulevard and William Cannon Drive.

They hope the new program will help reduce serious injuries and fatal crashes on Austin and help achieve the city’s Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths by the year 2025.

Thursday, ATD will host its first open house at the Carver Branch Library in east Austin from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Those who cannot attend can fill out an online survey open through August 10.