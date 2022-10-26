CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) – Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, a new 8.2% toll rate increase will be applied to Central Texas toll roads.

The increase results in a $0.04 to $0.14 increase per toll gantry on 183A, 290, 71, 45SW and 183 Toll, and the MoPac Express Lane will increase by $.05 per segment.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board approved the annual toll rate increase during its meeting Wednesday.

CTRMA said the increase was consistent with the Consumer Price Index (inflation).

The 8.2% rate increase has been the largest increase in the past five years, with the second highest being 5.39% in 2021.

The toll rate increased by 1.46% in 2017, 2.23% in 2018, 2.27% in 2019 and 1.71% in 2020.

View the full release below: