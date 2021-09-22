62-year-old dies in southwest Austin crash 4 days before his birthday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash last month in southwest Austin.

According to Austin Police Department, Daniel Devo Peeples died Sept. 8 after a crash in the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway on August 31. APD says at around 6:23 p.m., Peeples, 62, was driving his 2004 Jeep Cherokee when it left the roadway and hit a group of trees.

It’s unknown what caused the vehicle to veer off the road, APD says.

Peeples was taken to St. David’s South Austin Hospital, where he later died. His 63rd birthday would have been Sept. 12.

This is Austin’s 80th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 86 fatalities for the year. At this time last year, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 fatalities.