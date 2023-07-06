AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 62-year-old man died at the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck while he was riding a motorized wheelchair on FM 969.

The crash happened on June 26 shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of FM 969.

Austin Police Department officers responded to the crash, which involved a pickup truck and a man on a motorized wheelchair.

The man, later identified as Victor Hunter, 62, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and was not impaired, APD said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 49th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 49 fatalities for the year.