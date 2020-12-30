LIVE: 6-car crash involving 18-wheeler brings I-35 traffic to halt in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A reported 6-car collision has traffic on Interstate 35 at a standstill near Braker Lane in north Austin.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted the crash involves an 18-wheeler and other vehicles, and it’s blocking all the southbound lanes of the freeway. Debris associated with the crash is blocking all lanes of northbound traffic as well.

TxDOT says traffic is detouring to the frontage roads. Austin police also tweeted about the crash telling people to avoid the area.

We will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.

Traffic Alert: A mess on I-35 south of Braker Ln- Exit 242. A crash involving a truck and other vehicles is blocking all southbound lanes, while crash debris is blocking all northbound lanes. Detour to frontage roads or take alternate routes until cleared. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) December 30, 2020