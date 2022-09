AUSTIN (KXAN) — The eastbound lanes of Highway 71 are back open after Austin Police closed them due to a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened in the 5700 block of the eastbound lanes of Highway 71, which is just west of Montopolis Drive.

Police were directing drivers to exit at Montopolis Drive.

According to the Austin Police Department, no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

APD said the crash was cleared by 5:23 a.m.