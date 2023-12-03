TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Four people died in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 130 Sunday in southeastern Travis County, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS tweeted about the crash at 4:24 p.m. and said five people were pinned in their vehicles with multiple ambulances and commanders responding, in addition to two STARFlight helicopters. The crash is near where the SH 130 northbound service road intersects with Maha Loop Road, close to US 183.

One person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center via STARFlight and another refused treatment, ATCEMS said.

The area will be closed for an extended amount of time, ATCEMS said, and people should avoid driving in that area.

This is a developing story and more details will be added when they become available.