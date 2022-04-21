TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — Three people went to area hospitals as trauma patients and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in southeast Travis County.

At 7:05 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash at the intersection of FM 812 and Lonesome Lane, saying it involved two vehicles and a STAR Flight helicopter responded. Initially, medics reported four people were hurt, then corrected it to five. The scene is just before FM 812’s intersection with FM 973, southwest of Circuit of the Americas.

Three people suffered potentially life-threatening injuries according to ATCEMS, and one was airlifted to Dell Seton Medical Center. Two other people with life-threatening injuries went to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center and Seton Hays via ambulances, ATCEMS said.

Of the five people involved in the crash, ATCEMS said two of them refused to be taken to the hospital.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said at 8 a.m. that all lanes in the area are closed.