3 people rescued after crash on FM 812 in Del Valle

DEL VALLE (KXAN) — Three people were rescued after a Monday morning crash at 13903 FM 812 Road in the Del Valle area, officials said.

Austin Travis County EMS said the crash happened just after 9:20 a.m. and included two vehicles.

Three people were extricated from the vehicles after the collision and one of them was briefly trapped, ATCEMS said.

All patients were transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. ATCEMS said that the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Travelers can expect delays in the area. No other details were released.