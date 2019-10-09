3 lanes blocked on Northbound I-35 in north Austin after diesel spill

A truck spilled diesel fuel after a crash on I-35 Oct. 9, 2019 (TxDOT Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 35 in north Austin after a diesel spill on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Austin police, the spill happened after a dump truck was involved in a crash at the 9700 block of N. I-35, near Braker Lane. Austin Fire Department reports that a vehicle hit the truck’s fuel tank during the collision.

“Delays are to near Airport Blvd. Cleanup crews on the way, but it will take a while to clear the fuel spill. Consider alternatives as needed,” the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

