3 lanes blocked on Northbound I-35 in north Austin after diesel spill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three lanes are blocked on Interstate 35 in north Austin after a diesel spill on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Austin police, the spill happened after a dump truck was involved in a crash at the 9700 block of N. I-35, near Braker Lane. Austin Fire Department reports that a vehicle hit the truck’s fuel tank during the collision.

“Delays are to near Airport Blvd. Cleanup crews on the way, but it will take a while to clear the fuel spill. Consider alternatives as needed,” the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

Northbound I-35 traffic is using the shoulder to get by a wreck near the Braker Ln (mm243) exit. Delays are to near Airport Blvd. Cleanup crews on the way, but it will take a while to clear the fuel spill. Consider alternatives as needed. #my35 #atxtraffic pic.twitter.com/rZru5M7XhU — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) October 9, 2019

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.