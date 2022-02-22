2nd crash on US 183 in SE Travis County in past week, shuts highway down

A truck crashed on U.S. Highway 183 and FM 973 in southeast Travis County on Tuesday, closing the road for a brief period of time. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A truck crashed in southeast Travis County on Tuesday, closing U.S. Highway 183 in both directions for a brief period.

The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic was moving in one lane both directions shortly after the crash. A tow truck arrived at the scene around 8 a.m., and TxDOT said all lanes were closed while the tow truck worked to clear the crash.

It’s the second crash on the stretch of highway in the past week. On Feb. 15, one person died when a truck rear-ended a car on US 183 near McKenzie Drive, north of the intersection with FM 973.