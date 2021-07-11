2 people killed after vehicle rolls off overpass in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed in a crash overnight Sunday.

It happened just before 3 a.m. July 11 on Ben White Boulevard near the intersection of Interstate 35. Austin police say two vehicles crashed and one of them fell onto the service road below.

The service road was still shut down as of 6 a.m. Sunday, causing delays and traffic.

On Saturday morning, in a separate incident, two people were also killed when a vehicle fell off an east Austin service bridge and onto the road below. That happened at 51st Street and I-35.