LIVE: Austin police give updates on fatal W. Cesar Chavez crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man involved in a crash in the 1000 block of West Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail has died, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

According to ATCEMS, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was trapped and another, a man, was pinned. ATCEMS tweeted around 9 p.m. that the man who had been pinned had been pronounced dead.

ATCEMS says the other patient has serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.

