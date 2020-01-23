LIVE: Austin police give updates on fatal W. Cesar Chavez crash

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ambulance_1556589402743.JPG

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man involved in a crash in the 1000 block of West Cesar Chavez Street in downtown Austin near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail has died, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

According to ATCEMS, the crash involved two vehicles and one person was trapped and another, a man, was pinned. ATCEMS tweeted around 9 p.m. that the man who had been pinned had been pronounced dead.

ATCEMS says the other patient has serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss