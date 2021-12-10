2 people hit, killed on I-35 frontage road

2 people were killed Friday after they were hit by a vehicle on the I-35 frontage road in east Austin near Teri Road. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two pedestrians are dead Friday after a vehicle hit them on the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road in east Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said the vehicle’s driver had to be cut out and was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Austin police said the area of the crash is near the frontage road’s intersection with Teri Road and APD’s vehicular homicide team is investigating.

#ATXTrafficFatality UPDATE Vehicle Rescue at 4911 S Ih 35 Svrd Nb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained 2 Deceased on Scene pronouncements of adult patients, that were struck by the vehicle. The patient that was pinned inside the vehicle has been extricated, more information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 10, 2021

Expect heavy traffic in the area, which is on the east side of I-35 near hotels and a storage facility.

