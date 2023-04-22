AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department said there were two multi-car pileups Saturday afternoon on opposite sides of Austin.

AFD said the first was at the 12000 block of South Interstate 35 heading northbound in south Austin.

The second was at the 12100 block of Research Boulevard heading northbound in northwest Austin.

Crews with Austin Fire, as well as Austin-Travis-County EMS personnel, were responding to both incidents, according to AFD.

ATCEMS is evaluating patients for transport to hospitals.

Officials ask that drivers slow down and move over for first responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.