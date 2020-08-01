2 injured in crash on I-35 northbound near 51st Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are injured after an crash on Interstate 35 northbound Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it responded to the crash near the 4700 block of the highway just before 6:45 p.m. The area is in between Airport Boulevard and East 51st Street.

An adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with ‘critical life-threatening injuries,’ according to ATCEMS. Another adult was also transported with ‘potentially serious’ injuries, but not expected to be life threatening, the agency said.

The agency asks drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

Austin’s Transportation Department also said the main lanes on I-35 remain closed. The department said they have adjusted signal timing to help detour traffic, but cars are backed up to the river.