AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on an entrance ramp Friday morning.

The crash happened on the I-35 southbound ramp to westbound Ben White Boulevard, according to Austin Travis County EMS. The Austin Fire Department responded to the crash around 3:50 a.m.

ATCEMS said medics transported two adults; one of them was declared a trauma alert with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police watch command said the crash involved a wrong-way driver on the entrance ramp.