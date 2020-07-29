2 injured after crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were injured after a crash near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said their units and the Austin Fire Department responded to the wreck between 2400 and 4537 North FM 973 around 2:35 p.m.

ATCEMS said first responders freed both adult victims. They were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center.

One has potentially serious injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

EMS is no longer at the scene, and no further information is available right now, ATCEMS said.