2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle rollover crash in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has serious injuries and another was hurt after a rollover crash near East Anderson Lane and Cameron Road on Sunday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS said via Twitter that three vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles rolled during the collision.

One person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries. The other person has been sent to St. David’s Medical Center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, ATCEMS said.

Expect traffic delays as investigators work in the area.