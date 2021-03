AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two horses were safely rescued from a trailer after a rollover crash in northwest Austin Saturday morning.

Austin Fire Department says the animals became trapped after the crash at U.S. 183 and Lakeline Mall Drive.

Horse trailer rollover at 183 and Lakeline Mall Dr. Crews working to extricate 2 trapped horses. Traffic delays in area. ⁦@Austin_Police⁩ ⁦@austinmobility⁩ ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/HSNoRqrYzz — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 20, 2021

About 30 minutes later, AFD reported the equine pair were successfully and safely rescued.