2 dead in crash involving fuel truck

Two people were killed after a crash on the SH 71 service road at SH 130. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead after a fuel truck hit a small car late Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

According to police, the crash happened just before midnight at the intersection of the SH 71 westbound service road and the SH 130 northbound service road. The small car was heading west and the fuel truck was traveling north at the time of the crash. Police did not say who was at fault.

Both people in the small car were killed at the scene. The driver of the fuel truck was not hurt.

The accident shut down the frontage road for hours, but officers expect to reopen the road by 5 a.m.