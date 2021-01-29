2 dead after crash on eastbound US 290, expected to be closed into rush hour

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people died in a crash Friday morning on eastbound U.S. Highway 290 in northeast Austin.

Police responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. on U.S. 290 near Johnny Morris Road. Police didn’t share many details at the scene, but said the highway will be closed “all the way into rush hour.”

A tweet by the Austin Police Department said both the frontage road and main lanes are closed. Plan on taking a different route if you’re headed that direction Friday morning.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.