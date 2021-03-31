2 big Austin-area highway projects are done — here’s how they might help your drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two major highway construction projects are now complete: the U.S. 183 south toll and the U.S. 290 toll roads.

The 183 south toll will be a key north-south alternative to Interstate 35. It includes $25 million worth of bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 290/State Highway 130 connection now includes three flyovers to help reduce congestion.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority held a virtual ribbon cutting on Wednesday but say they hope to be able to do an in-person event in the future.

