Northbound I-35 open after 2 18-wheelers crash Tuesday in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are open again after two 18-wheelers crashed and closed the freeway Tuesday morning.

The 18-wheelers wrecked near Oltorf Street in south Austin on the freeway, and one lane is currently open as emergency crews clear the crash. One of the 18-wheelers is blocking two lanes of traffic, and a tow truck is on the way to get it.

Two 18-wheelers crashed and closued lanes on I-35 northbound Tuesday in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The Austin Police Department said the freeway was shut down at 4:12 a.m. due to the crash. The Texas Department of Transportation said the left lane going northbound could be closed into the morning rush hour, but traffic is now moving through the area.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to be OK.

Expect intermittent slow downs and delays as traffic resumes in the area, and please be careful.