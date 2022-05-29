TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler wrecked and caught fire in southeast Travis County near Austin-

Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday, medics said.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 6:36 p.m. and said it called in a STAR Flight helicopter to assist since it is taking responders “an extended” amount of time to remove the person pinned inside the 18-wheeler.

Another update from ATCEMS at 7:02 p.m. stated that “the minimum anticipated extrication time is 20 minutes” and that the helicopter landed on SH 130, shutting it down for traffic.

At 7:43 p.m., ATCEMS posted another update, tweeting that the pinned person is free from the vehicle. They will be transported by STAR Flight to Dell Seton Hospital.

The final update from ATCEMS at 7:54 p.m. states that the patient is alert, but has serious injuries.

The wreck is on State Highway 130 near FM 812, just south of the airport and north of the Colton area. ATCEMS wants people to avoid traveling in the area during the emergency response.

The fire from the truck, which was put out, also caught a grassy area next to the wreck on fire, ATCEMS said.