18-wheeler wreck will shut down FM 812, 973 intersection Wednesday, sheriff’s office says

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler wreck in eastern Travis County shut down an intersection near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Circuit of the Americas race track Tuesday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says while traffic is flowing through the intersection of Farm to Market Road 812 and Farm to Market Road 973 currently, once a crane gets to the scene of the crash to pick the big rig up, the intersection will be closed.

The sheriff’s office tweeted about the wreck at 9:21 a.m. The tweet did not specify the crane’s expected arrival and how long the intersection could be closed for.

The intersection is east of U.S. Highway 183 and west of State Highway 130, south of the airport and east of the race track.