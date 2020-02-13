18-wheeler with ‘unstable load’ stuck, shuts down intersection in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler is stuck on the Interstate Highway 35 service road in south Austin due to what police are calling an unstable load.
According to police, they responded to a call at 6:27 a.m. of the 18-wheeler’s trailer stuck on a curved divider at the intersection of the I-35 southbound service road and East William Cannon Drive.
Authorities say due to the construction in the area, and since the 18-wheeler’s load is heavy and high centered, a specialized tow truck needs to be brought in.
The intersection will be closed for 2-3 hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.