18-wheeler with ‘unstable load’ stuck, shuts down intersection in south Austin

The trailer from an 18-wheeler was stuck on this divider on the southbound I-35 service road at William Cannon Drive on Thursday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler is stuck on the Interstate Highway 35 service road in south Austin due to what police are calling an unstable load.

According to police, they responded to a call at 6:27 a.m. of the 18-wheeler’s trailer stuck on a curved divider at the intersection of the I-35 southbound service road and East William Cannon Drive.

Authorities say due to the construction in the area, and since the 18-wheeler’s load is heavy and high centered, a specialized tow truck needs to be brought in.

The intersection will be closed for 2-3 hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

