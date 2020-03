AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler stuck under a bridge in east Austin on U.S. Highway 183 is causing massive traffic delays Thursday morning.

Police say the 1200 block of U.S. 183 heading toward eastbound State Highway 71 is closed as authorities work to move the truck.

This closure is causing delays for traffic trying to get to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Drivers are being detoured to westbound SH 71 and have to make a U-turn at Riverside Drive to make it to the airport.