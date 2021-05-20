18-wheeler crashes, spills fuel, shuts down Hesters Crossing in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler spilled fuel and has shut down Hesters Crossings Road in Round Rock, police said.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. between an 18-wheeler and a car, and police say Hesters Crossing Road is closed between the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road and Rawhide Drive. That’s near the Hesters Crossing Shopping Center.

A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down Hesters Crossing Road in Round Rock on Thursday morning. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The 18-wheeler is on its side blocking traffic and both vehicles need to be towed from the scene, police said.

Police said via Twitter at 3:14 a.m. that it would take about five hours for the crash to clear, but police at the scene told KXAN they could not confirm that timeline.

