18-wheeler crashes, spills fuel, shuts down Hesters Crossing in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler spilled fuel and has shut down Hesters Crossings Road in Round Rock, police said.
The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. between an 18-wheeler and a car, and police say Hesters Crossing Road is closed between the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road and Rawhide Drive. That’s near the Hesters Crossing Shopping Center.
Drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. The 18-wheeler is on its side blocking traffic and both vehicles need to be towed from the scene, police said.
Police said via Twitter at 3:14 a.m. that it would take about five hours for the crash to clear, but police at the scene told KXAN they could not confirm that timeline.
