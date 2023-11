AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler crashed into a building along the northbound service road of I-35 near Bentwood Road Friday morning, closing the service road for several hours.

Bentwood is just north of Airport Boulevard.

Two heavy duty tow trucks responded to the scene to clear the 18-wheeler. All lanes of the interstate and the service road were back open shortly after 9 a.m.

18-wheeler crashes into building, closes I-35 service road for hours Friday morning (KXAN photo/Lauren Ryan)

It’s not clear what caused the crash or what happened to the driver.