18-wheeler crash shuts down lanes on U.S. 183 in Florence

FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down traffic on U.S. Highway 183 Wednesday morning in Florence, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office sent out at 8:13 a.m., the crash happened on on U.S 183 near County Road 254.

Northbound lanes on U.S. 183 are blocked and drivers on the road should expect delays in the area.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any details about potential injuries or how long the delays would last.

