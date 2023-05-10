AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday morning commuters are starting their day with heavy traffic delays because of crashes on I-35 southbound and northbound.

The Austin Police Department said there’s a jackknifed 18-wheeler on I-35 southbound near Cesar Chavez Street.

All lanes of southbound I-35 were closed for a period of time Wednesday morning but reopened around 6:25 a.m. Drivers should still expect delays in the area.

There’s a second crash on I-35 northbound near Slaughter Lane causing heavy delays as well. That crash is blocking the left lane and causing very heavy delays for drivers coming in from south Austin and Hays County.

