18-wheeler carrying hospital equipment catches fire on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi-truck carrying hospital equipment caught on fire Thursday morning and blocked traffic on northbound Interstate 35.

It’s unclear what specific equipment the truck was carrying, authorities say, and there were no injuries.

The Austin Fire Department said the fire was in the engine of the semi-truck and was confined to the cab, and the trailer carrying the equipment was unharmed.

AFD said someone saw the fire and called emergency personnel, and the driver was able to pull to the side of the freeway.

The call came in to dispatch a 5:19 a.m.

Initially, all northbound travel lanes on I-35 between Rundberg and Braker lanes were closed. As crews worked to tow the truck and clear the scene, lanes gradually opened.