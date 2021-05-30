18-vehicle pile-up briefly shuts down I-35 in central Austin early Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pile-up involving 18 vehicles briefly shut down part of I-35 in central Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police said that four cars were involved in an initial crash at about 3 a.m., with one of them rolling over.
However, another 14 vehicles ran into debris from the wreck and needed help from first responders at the scene.
The incident happened on the upper deck of N I-35 northbound at the 4500 block.
Austin-Travis County EMS said that 32 people were involved on the crash, but only one person was transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The road was closed as emergency crews worked to clean up the debris but has since reopened.