18-vehicle pile-up briefly shuts down I-35 in central Austin early Sunday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pile-up involving 18 vehicles briefly shut down part of I-35 in central Austin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that four cars were involved in an initial crash at about 3 a.m., with one of them rolling over.

However, another 14 vehicles ran into debris from the wreck and needed help from first responders at the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted this photo of the wreck on the I-35 upper deck

The incident happened on the upper deck of N I-35 northbound at the 4500 block.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that 32 people were involved on the crash, but only one person was transported to a hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The road was closed as emergency crews worked to clean up the debris but has since reopened.