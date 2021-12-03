14-year-old girl dies after being hit by pickup truck on MoPac last month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 14-year-old girl died after being hit by a car while crossing the highway in south Austin on Nov. 23, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police on Friday identified the teenager as Sterling Grace Turner-Williams.

The crash took place around 8:49 p.m. in the 2700 block of South MoPac Expressway. That’s near the intersection with Loop 360.

APD said the initial investigation shows a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the area as a pedestrian was crossing westbound. The truck then hit Turner-Williams.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on Nov. 24 at 12:40 a.m.

APD said the driver stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Anyone with details about the crash is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.