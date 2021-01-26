1 person seriously injured in 3-car crash Tuesday in south Austin

One person was seriously injured after a 3-car crash at the intersection of Slaugher Lane and Brodie Lane on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Miguel Revelez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was seriously injured following a 3-car crash Tuesday in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Brodie Lane.

Medics said they had to cut the person with serious injuries out of a car, and they took the person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center as a trauma alert. A photo sent in by a viewer shows the entire roof of one of the cars involved was removed in order to get the patient out.

Two others involved in the crash had minor injuries and didn’t want to be taken to the hospital.