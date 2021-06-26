1 person killed, others injured in early morning crash on West Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of an early Saturday morning multi-crash on West Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the 500 block of West Ben White Boulevard around 2:32 a.m., where three people were rescued from their vehicles. One of those people died at the scene.

The other two other people were injured in the crash: one suffered serious injuries and the other has life-threatening injuries.

Drivers may experience delays Saturday morning as crews continue clearing the scene.