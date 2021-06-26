1 person killed, others injured in early morning crash on West Ben White Boulevard

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS Austin-Travis County EMS_106881

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead at the scene of an early Saturday morning multi-crash on West Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the 500 block of West Ben White Boulevard around 2:32 a.m., where three people were rescued from their vehicles. One of those people died at the scene.

The other two other people were injured in the crash: one suffered serious injuries and the other has life-threatening injuries.

Drivers may experience delays Saturday morning as crews continue clearing the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss