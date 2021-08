Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin fire and police reported to the scene of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 5700 block of Airport Boulevard on August 15, 2021 (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in central Austin.

An adult patient was later pronounced dead at the scene.