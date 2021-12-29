1 person dead after multi-vehicle crash on RM 2222 in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics said one person died in a multi-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 7:45 a.m. at 5800 RM 2222, where the road intersects with Loop 360, and involved three vehicles. That tweet said there was at least one person pinned in a car and one possible death. An update seven minutes later confirmed an adult had died.

Medics cut the pinned person out of a vehicle and took them to a hospital with potentially serious injuries. A third person has minor injuries and was taken to Seton Medical Center for treatment. Avoid the area if you can, but if you can’t, stay clear of emergency workers and move over and slow down.

