1 person airlifted following crash near Bee Cave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a three-vehicle collision near Bee Cave, officials said.

Austin Travis County EMS said the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on W. State Highway 71 near Palermo Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was pinned, ATCEMS said.

One person was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

SH 71 was closed in both directions near Palermo Drive, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted. It was reopened shortly after.

